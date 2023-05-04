Special devices used to reduce South West water usage
- Published
More than 100,000 water-saving devices have been supplied to households in the South West in the last year.
South West Water provided the equipment - including leaky loo detectors and water butts - to help customers and businesses reduce their usage and protect the region's supplies.
A hosepipe ban came back into force for Devon areas in April to help replenish water supplies ahead of the summer.
The ban is still in place for Cornwall and parts of north Devon.
The water company said further restrictions were introduced due to lower than average levels of rainfall in 2022 and throughout February.
It urged people to change the way they used water and said residents could cut down usage by turning the tap off as they brush their teeth, or by taking shorter showers.
South West Water's chief customer and digital officer Laura Flowerdew said supplies had been put "under immense pressure" during the last 12 months.
She said through its Save Every Drop campaign, it would "continue to support" people to cut their usage by providing shower regulators and timers, "leaky loo" detectors and water butts.
"This will help make sure there is enough water for everyone throughout the summer, whilst also protecting our beautiful environment across Devon and Cornwall," she said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk