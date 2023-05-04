Exeter phone stop burglary: Equipment worth tens of thousands stolen
- Published
Tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment has been stolen after a phone shop was burgled in Exeter, police said.
Four balaclava-clad men were seen fleeing the Three store on Exeter High Street in a black VW Golf at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday, officers said.
Officers believe the men changed the registration plates before making their way up the M5.
One suspect was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police.
Det Insp Guy Biggar, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said "a large quantity of equipment" believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds was stolen from the shop.
He said: "Officers carried out immediate searches of the area, assisted by the police helicopter.
"Colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police made one arrest of a male and our enquiries continue to apprehend other suspects."
Mr Biggar appealed for anyone travelling in the area at the time to get in touch.
He added: "I'd ask anyone with any relevant dashcam footage or CCTV footage in the area which may assist our enquires, to report it to us via our website."
The city centre store was closed on Thursday.