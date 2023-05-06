Devon readies itself for coronation weekend

Capstone Hill, IlfracombeAllan Collins
The mowers of Capstone Hill in Ilfracombe have found their own way of marking the coronation

People in Devon are gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III.

Big screens are showing the ceremony on Saturday in a number of places, including Brixham, Newton Abbot, Dawlish and Powderham Castle.

In Ilfracombe, Capstone Hill has been mowed in tribute to the King, with Special bollard covers lining a street in Appledore.

The procession to Westminster Abbey begins at 10:20 BST, with the ceremony expected to be completed by 13:00.

It is the first coronation of a UK monarch since the King's mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

This postbox in Plymouth is coronation ready

At midday, a 21-gun salute will take place at HMS Drake in Plymouth and in Dartmouth, joining other locations around the country.

In Exeter bell-ringers at the Cathedral are attempting a new full bell peal lasting three and a half hours immediately after the national coronation service.

Keith Funnell
The Appledore crafters have given these bollards a regal makeover

The Exeter Hindu Cultural Centre is marking the occasion with a 'Coronation Pooja' including prayers from 18:00, followed by a children's presentation and a home cooked Indian meal.

29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery will be firing a 21-gun salute from The Royal Citadel.

North Devon Council is inviting people to stand within the letters it has mowed on Capstone Hill, for a photo opportunity on Sunday at midday.

