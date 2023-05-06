Devon readies itself for coronation weekend
People in Devon are gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III.
Big screens are showing the ceremony on Saturday in a number of places, including Brixham, Newton Abbot, Dawlish and Powderham Castle.
In Ilfracombe, Capstone Hill has been mowed in tribute to the King, with Special bollard covers lining a street in Appledore.
The procession to Westminster Abbey begins at 10:20 BST, with the ceremony expected to be completed by 13:00.
It is the first coronation of a UK monarch since the King's mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
At midday, a 21-gun salute will take place at HMS Drake in Plymouth and in Dartmouth, joining other locations around the country.
In Exeter bell-ringers at the Cathedral are attempting a new full bell peal lasting three and a half hours immediately after the national coronation service.
The Exeter Hindu Cultural Centre is marking the occasion with a 'Coronation Pooja' including prayers from 18:00, followed by a children's presentation and a home cooked Indian meal.
29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery will be firing a 21-gun salute from The Royal Citadel.
North Devon Council is inviting people to stand within the letters it has mowed on Capstone Hill, for a photo opportunity on Sunday at midday.
