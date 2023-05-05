Shopping trolleys removed during Barnstaple river clean
- Published
The river in the centre of Barnstaple has undergone a major clean up.
Shopping trolleys, traffic cones, tyres and branches were among the many items recovered from the River Taw on Thursday morning.
Several authorities and local organisations came together for what was described as "the largest ever coordinated attempt to clean up the river and its banks".
The date and time coincided with the lowest tide of the season.
The event focussed on the section of river in the central part of town, just downstream from the Longbridge.
It was the fourth river clean organised by Frances Bell, chair of community action group RHS Barnstaple in Bloom.
Ms Bell said she had been prompted to take action when she noticed debris during walks in the lockdowns of 2021.
Other groups that took part included Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue, the Coastguard, Barnstaple Town Council, Rangers, North Devon District Council staff, local volunteers and students from Petroc College.
Ms Bell said: "The quietness of lockdown really brought my attention to the fact that not only was there a litter problem by the river, but that the town seemed a little uncared for ... With the help of others, we set about trying to do something about it." An initial river clean she organised proved "quite a shock" when 40 shopping trolleys and over 200 hundred tyres were pulled out.
She said the events created "a real sense of civic pride" and people had "really pulled together as a community". Neil Hampson, assistant town clerk, said there were plans for further projects to improve the appearance of the town.
He said: "I'm particularly keen to get the younger generation involved, from primary school children upwards, because it's their town of the future."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk