Autistic and deaf man gains photography award

CJ Ware has worked with his mentor for 13 years

An autistic and deaf man has been recognised by the Royal Photographic Society for his talents with a camera.

CJ Ware, 30, from Paignton took up photography 13 years ago and has now obtained a Licentiate qualification from the society.

He had three heart attacks as a teenager and requires a wheelchair much of the time.

Mr Ware said: "I feel I hide behind my camera - it's like a comfort blanket".

"It's sort of my safety net.

Photography helps Mr Ware relax

"If I am getting a bit uncomfortable somewhere I will get the camera out, take some photos, and it helps me feel a bit more relaxed and calm."

To achieve a Licentiate, a photographer must submit 10 photos that reflect their ability, using a variety of techniques.

About 13 years ago he teamed up with professional photographer Clive Figes, who mentored him and quickly noticed his talent.

Mr Ware said he notices things that other people tend to overlook

"I learned to treat CJ as a human being, a human being with gifts that I haven't got.

"To treat him like a decent person, to show interest in him", Mr Figes said.

Mr Ware explained his photographic style: "I like to do weird imagery. I spot things that people often overlook."

