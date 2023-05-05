Labour retains control of Exeter City Council

Labour has retained control of Exeter City Council.

For the second year in a row, the party gained a second seat in the former Tory stronghold of Topsham, but lost a seat in St Thomas to former Lib Dem council leader Adrian Fullam.

The Greens won in Newtown and St Leonard's - the only other seat to change hands, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Only a third of the 39-seat council was up for election.

Labour now has 25 seats on Exeter City Council, the Greens six, Conservatives four, the Liberal Democrats have three and there is one Independent.

