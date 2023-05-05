Local elections 2023: Liberal Democrats retain Teignbridge majority
The Liberal Democrats have retained a majority on Teignbridge District Council following Thursday's elections.
The party won 26 seats, the same number as in the 2019 election.
The Independents gained three seats, taking their total to 12.
The Conservatives, who won a majority in 2011 and 2015, lost three seats, taking them with nine out of 47 councillors.
