Local elections 2023: Conservatives gain majority in Torbay

Torbay Council said the turnout for the election was 30.3%

The Conservatives have gained Torbay Council, where there no party previously held a majority.

They gained four seats, taking their total to 19 from a possible 36 - winning them a majority for the first time since 2015.

The Liberal Democrats gained three seats on the unitary authority, leaving them with 16.

The Independents have one seat remaining, losing seven from their total in 2019.

