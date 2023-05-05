Local elections 2023: Conservatives lose South Hams after 24 years
- Published
Related Topics
The Liberal Democrats have gained South Hams District Council from the Conservatives in Thursday's election.
The Lib Dems increased their number of councillors by nine, taking their total to 19, with the Conservatives dropping by nine, leaving them with seven seats.
The Conservatives had been in control following the last six elections, stretching back to 1999.
The Greens won three seats, with Independents and Labour winning one each.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.