Devon continues to celebrate Coronation
- Published
Communities across Devon have been hosting events on Sunday to mark the Coronation.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a service in London on Saturday.
In Exeter, a special Coronation Service of Celebration was held at the cathedral, where the choir sang the same music heard during Saturday's Coronation at Westminster Abbey.
The city also hosted a Lindyhop dance event.
Street parties were held in communities across the county, including Sidmouth, Newton St Cyres and North Molton.
In Sidmouth, there were tables set up for 600 people, with more expected in the streets.
In Ilfracombe, North Devon Council invited people to stand within a design specially mowed into Capstone Hill, for a photo opportunity on Sunday at midday.
On Saturday evening, the Exeter Hindu Cultural Centre hosted a Coronation Pooja including prayers, a children's presentation and a home-cooked Indian meal.
