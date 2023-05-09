Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two women in Barnstaple
- Published
A man has admitted sexually assaulting two women in north Devon.
Nicholas Ashby, 41, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a woman in Bear Street on 25 September 2022 and the attempted rape of another at Beaufort Walk on 2 October 2022.
The attacks in Barnstaple last year were investigated by the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team.
Ashby, of no fixed abode, is due in court on 30 June for sentencing.
'Brave victims'
Police increased patrols in the town following the attacks.
After the hearing, Det Insp Rob Back, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said officers welcomed the admissions.
He said: "My thoughts remain with the two victims, who we will continue to support.
"Their bravery and courage has been key in us bringing Nicholas Ashby to justice, and I am relieved that they won't have to re-live these attacks in court as part of a trial."
Ashby has been remanded in custody until sentencing, pending reports.
