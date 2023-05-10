Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust: Protest over proposed staff cuts
Parents of pupils at a Devon schools trust have staged a protest over proposed job cuts.
The Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, made up of 18 schools in Devon, is consulting over a planned restructure of teaching and support staff.
The National Education Union (NEU) said the proposal meant teachers would need to "do more with less".
According to the trust, changes are needed to ensure a "high-quality educational offer".
The union said it was concerned the proposal would lead to a reduction in support and administrative staff, including teaching assistants.
Fiona Westwood, the NEU's senior regional officer, said: "Where there used to be somebody there who would work with you, now there wouldn't be - and you have to therefore deliver everything by yourself.
"We can't really see how that will improve teaching and standards over the longer term."
Parents and pupils protested against the proposed cuts outside Okehampton Town Hall.
Parent Isabella Peck said: "My fears are that our children are going to massively not benefit from this.
"My child and teachers will not be supported on a daily basis - they're fundamentally going to suffer as a result."
'Ease financial situation'
The trust said it was experiencing financial pressures that were affecting the long-term viability of its smaller schools, adding "systemic change" was required.
"We have already made changes at a central trust level to help ease this financial situation, but to ensure the long-term viability of our schools, it has been imperative for us to explore these changes," it said.
"We fully understand and appreciate the concerns raised by members of the local community regarding these changes."
The Department for Education said a further £2bn was being invested in schools this year.
It added additional funding was also available for schools "like some of those within the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, through the national funding formula".