Postponed Burrator election to go ahead in June
- Published
An election postponed due to the death of one of the candidates will be held in June.
Neil Jameson had been standing as the Green Party candidate for the Burrator Ward of West Devon Borough Council.
Mr Jameson, 76, founded Citizens UK, a national group promoting the power of communities, in 1988 and became a CBE in 2016 for his work.
The election will take place on 15 June and all affected voters would receive new poll cards, the council said.
The local authority said all previous candidates remained validly nominated and would be included on the ballot paper.
Anybody else wishing to stand has been is asked to submit their candidate nomination by Thursday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.