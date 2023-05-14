Flood-hit Devon villagers 'supported by their communities'
People hit by flash flooding in Devon have been greatly supported by their local communities, a vicar has said.
Torrential rain caused widespread disruption in the county on Tuesday.
The villages of Tipton St John, Newton Poppleford and Venn Ottery, among the worst affected, also suffered when the River Otter burst its banks.
Reverend Mark Ward, who looks after Newton Poppleford and Tipton St John, said he witnessed many "acts of kindness" after homes were damaged.
Some villagers whose homes were hit said they were struggling for official help as clean-up efforts continued.
However, Rev Ward said locally, he had witnessed many acts of people "helping out as neighbours", helping with cleaning and providing accommodation and essentials.
Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, he said: "You see this community spirit. Sometimes it is just acts of kindness that strike you, when you see help from individuals
"Just a simple service of giving, it's tremendous to see."