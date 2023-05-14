Plymouth athletic festival welcomes thousands of runners
- Published
Thousands of people have taken part in a running event in Plymouth.
Athletes at the Ocean City Running Festival on Sunday took part in a range of distances, including half-marathon (21km), 10km and 5km routes, organisers said.
More than 5,000 took part on the three main routes, plus there were team challenges and 3,000 children in the primary schools challenge, bosses said.
They all set off from and finished at the city's waterfront on the Hoe.
Race director Suzi Cumberland said it was an "absolutely fantastic" turn-out and it showed "Plymouth at its very, very best ... everyone earned their medals".
She added that having several distances in one event allowed people, particularly youngsters on the 1.1-mile (1.8km) schools challenge to see if that wanted to take on longer races in the future.
"They can move forward into whatever endurance that they would like to see as they grow older, and take part in a competitive race," she said.