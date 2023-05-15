Campervan driver from Derby dies in Devon crash
A campervan driver has died in a three-vehicle crash in Devon.
Police said the man who died was in his 60s and visiting the area from Derby.
The crash took place just before 12:00 BST on Sunday on the A379 at Harraton Cross near Modbury in the South Hams area of south Devon.
Police said a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a white Kawasaki motorbike were also involved and the male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The campervan driver was treated by paramedics but was later pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, police said.
A number of road closures were put in place and the A379 reopened at 17.30.
Anyone with any information regarding what happened is asked to contact officers.
