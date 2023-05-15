Plymouth: Sea water testing starts for Firestone Bay bathers
Sea water is being tested for quality at a newly designated swimming spot.
Firestone Bay in Plymouth was one of four wild swimming spots which were designated as bathing waters in April.
It means the water quality at the bay will be tested up to 20 times until the end of the so-called bathing water season in September.
The Environment Agency (EA), which tests 150 bathing waters in Devon and Cornwall, predicted good to excellent water quality after the first test.
One swimmer at the bay, also known as Devil's Point, said: "I've been swimming here for a number of years and I always thought it was a designated site because it says Swim Zone, but it's nice knowing that they are going to check the water quality."
Another said: "There are lots of children who come down here so for parents like myself it's reassuring that we are actually swimming in something that's relatively clean."
Water quality information is published on the government's Swimfo page.
The EA said last year, 97.1% of bathing waters met the minimum standard of sufficient, with 92.8% meeting the highest standards of good and excellent.
Surfers Against Sewage also produces a map showing pollution alerts which is based on water company information on storm overflows.
EA chairperson Alan Lovell said: "There is still more to be done to ensure cleaner and healthier waters for people to enjoy.
"This will require a combined effort from water companies, farmers, regulators, councils, local businesses and the general public."
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "With raw sewage being regularly discharged into Britain's rivers and seas, our communities need peace of mind that it's safe to take a dip.
"I will be pushing for bathing water status to be a catalyst for further investment at Devil's Point, with repair of the tidal pool next on the to-do list."