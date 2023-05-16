End of life companion scheme calls for volunteers
A charity in Devon is looking for more volunteers to spend time with people in their homes who are nearing the end of their lives.
Brentor and Moor Compassionate Neighbours also offers support to people with serious long-term conditions and life-limiting illnesses.
It currently has 15 volunteers but would like to expand.
The founder of the charity called it "another layer of support for local people in our community".
Mark Alderson said: "It eases the pressure on the hospital, but most importantly three quarters of us want to die at home and currently only a quarter of us actually manage to do that.
'Listening ear'
"That little bit of extra support offers a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on and support for the carer.
"It gives them an opportunity to have a break... knowing they have left their loved one on safe hands for a couple of hours."
Volunteer Diane Pinhay spends two to three hours each Thursday with Dorothy, 83, who has Alzheimer's and is nearing the end of her life.
Ms Pinhay said: "She just lights up and I think we both get something out of the visits. She sees someone different, we just have conversations about anything. She is lovely".
Dorothy's carer and husband Derek said it was a great help to him.
"It is total respite," he said.
"Dorothy and Diane have gelled together, and it is just beautiful."
The service, which is free for users, started in 2017 with about six volunteers and currently operates with about 15.
Due to covering a wider area of west Devon, they now want more volunteers on their books.
Mr Alderson said: "It is a two way street. We find all our volunteers get a lot out of it. Obviously it is of great help to the individuals that we visit, but the volunteers get a great sense of satisfaction being able to help people and give something back."