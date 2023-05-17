Fatal crashes in Cornwall and Devon sparks safety call from police
A senior police officer has urged motorists to take care after a series of fatal accidents across Devon and Cornwall.
Police said there had been 10 deaths on roads in the two counties in the past four weeks.
The most recent fatality involved a campervan driver from Derby who died near Modbury, Devon, on Sunday.
Supt Ryan Doyle, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the loss of life had a "devastating" impact.
He said the force would be increasing the number of roads policing officers and speed detection teams.
"I hope this provides reassurance to the vast majority of road users - and a visible deterrent to those who people's lives at risk," he said.
"The past few weeks have been truly tragic and the last thing our officers want to do is knock on any more doors to tell someone a loved one isn't coming home.
"Please, please, drive safely."
The force said it attended 67 serious collisions in the last four weeks - 35 in Devon and 32 in Cornwall.
What are the five main causes of road deaths?
- Speeding
- Not wearing a seatbelt
- Driving while using a mobile phone
- Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Careless or inconsiderate driving
Source: Devon and Cornwall Police
Several young people are among the 10 who have died on the region's roads in recent weeks, it added.
Three people were killed in a single crash near Liskeard on 19 April.
'Take extra care'
Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highway management, said the authority was "deeply concerned" by the figures.
He said: "At this time of year our roads start to get extremely busy with an influx of visitors to the region, so we would like to remind everyone to take extra care when out on our roads, whether you are driving, riding or walking."
Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for transport, added: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of all those affected by these tragic events."
The force is still appealing for witnesses for several crashes in Cornwall dating back to 28 April.
The crashes occurred near Mitchell, Launceston, Tolvaddon, Falmouth, Bude, Stoke Climsland and one near Ponsanooth.