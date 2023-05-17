Plymouth man jailed for rape in city
- Published
A man has been jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of the rape and attempted rape of a woman in Plymouth.
Daniel Pakeman, 29, of Prince Rock, Plymouth, will be on the sex offender register for life.
Investigating officer, Det Con Andrea Dominik, said after the case at Plymouth Crown Court that the victim had shown "immense bravery".
The offences took place in 2020 at a residential property in Plymouth.
Pakeman was jailed for eight and a half years for rape and six and a half years for attempted rape, to run concurrently.
Det Con Dominik said after the case: "Pakeman took the opportunity to commit these sexual offences which has caused a significant impact on the victim's life, her health and her relationships and will continue to do so for the rest of her life.
"The victim has shown immense bravery and commitment to the investigation and the court process.
"Her voice has been heard, and the result of the trial and sentencing shows that victims will be believed, and justice will be done."
Det Con Dominik acknowledged the criminal justice system can "sometimes be a difficult process for victims".
She said: "But there are support measures which can be put in place to support them throughout the whole journey.
"I hope this gives other people the courage to come forward."