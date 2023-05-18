Devon County Show to attract thousands
- Published
The 2023 Devon County Show starts on Thursday with thousands of visitors expected to attend over three days.
The weather forecast is bright and dry for the event held at Westpoint Arena, in Clyst St Mary near Exeter.
The 127th show will involve a range of agricultural activities and contests, including the qualifying rounds of Britain's Fittest Farmer of 2023.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area, particularly in areas recently hit by floods.
The 2023 line up will also include the full quota of livestock and associated competitions, hundreds of local food suppliers, vintage tractors, and a marquee "packed to the rafters" with crafting and gardening ideas.
The premier dog show, which last year was awarded a certificate of excellence from the Kennel Club, will also return to the showground.
This year's event will also host a tug of war competition, a festival of heavy horses, and a showing of an entourage of giant Aldabra tortoises, amongst other things.
Tortoise owner Adrian Graham - who has brought the animals down from Lincolnshire, said the tortoises had "become his life".
Mr Graham said he had only brought nine of his 27 tortoises down to Devon, but said people visiting the county show would be able to "get interactive" with them and ask questions about them.
Tim Hey from Dorset has 300 alpacas and is bringing 12 of them to the show.
He said: "The Devon County Show is really, really important for our business and herd, as we get to compare our breeding to other breeders that come from all over the UK to this show.
"We like to engage with the public and just have a really good time. It's a cracking show and I'm really looking forward to it, particularly with the sun shining."
Julieann Snook-Bevis, from Holsworthy, will be showing her Angora Goats at the show this year.
She said: "The goats love it, it's their first show of the season, so some of them are a bit apprehensive walking and seeing all these new other animals here.
"Coming to Devon County is so exciting, it's really good to engage with people, educate them about farm animals, and just show them how lucky we are to live in Devon to be fair."
Devon County Council warned of "very long delays" as the clear-up continues after flash-flooding on 9 May.
The local authority said contractors were using tractors, road sweepers, diggers and lorries to deal with issues such as silt, mud and debris.
Temporary traffic lights are in place on two sections of the A3052 at either end of Newton Poppleford.
The lights are on Four Elms Hill, due to a collapse of the road, and on Exeter Road, due to "edge subsidence and a dangerous private wall", the council said.