Plymouth shootings: Families 'deeply disappointed' at delayed response
The families of the Plymouth shooting victims are "deeply disappointed" at a delay in responses to a coroner's recommendations, their lawyer says.
The government had been given extra time to respond by Tuesday, but was granted another extension to 30 June.
Policing Minister Chris Philp said the government was still "carefully considering" its response.
But lawyer Patrick Maguire said ministers were "kicking the can down the road".
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine Davison, 51, and four others before shooting himself in the Keyham area in August 2021.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were all killed.
Mr Maguire, who represents the who represents the Shepherd, Washington and Martyn families, said the families had been given no advance notice nor explanation for the delay.
"It's deeply disappointing for my clients," he said.
"My clients' main concern during this period of time [is] while there is delay and things don't change, more lives are going to potentially going to be lost.
"The government are trying to kick the can down the road and hope it all blows away."
Mr Philp said the government was grateful to receive the coroner's report.
"I would like to express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the people of Keyham, who are waiting for our response," he said.
"We are still carefully considering the coroner's recommendations and have agreed a further short extension with him.
"The government response will be sent to the coroner in full and announced to Parliament on the same day."
After the inquest in February, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, Ian Arrow, wrote a series of prevention of future deaths reports, saying current gun laws were "at odds with public safety".
He said he was concerned "weapons may remain in the hands of individuals who pose a risk to the public".