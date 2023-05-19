Search operation under way after boat sinks off Torquay
- Published
A large-scale search and rescue operation is under way off the coast of Torquay.
The alarm was raised at about 10:30 BST with reports a small vessel with two people on board had sunk.
HM Coastguard told the BBC one person had been rescued by the all-weather lifeboat from Torbay, while a search was ongoing for the second person.
Various resources have been deployed by the Coastguard, RNLI, the police, and the ambulance service.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Nearby vessels are assisting alongside Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat, HM Coastguard's fixed wing aircraft, and the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from St Athan.
"Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service attended to the survivor."
