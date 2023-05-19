New Plymouth leader scraps tree-felling order

Armada Way after the tree felling
Trees were felled at night after an executive order was signed by council leader Richard Bingley

The new leader of Plymouth City Council has scrapped a controversial scheme which saw more than 100 city centre trees felled overnight.

Former leader Richard Bingley signed an executive order for the Armada Way trees to be cut down on 14 March.

The resulting fallout led to campaigning, an injunction - and Councillor Bingley's resignation.

New leader Tudor Evans has now promised public engagement before further action.

In a statement, he set out his intention to "rescue, reinvigorate and renew" the city centre and "reunite a divided city".

Plymouth City Council
The council previously said 169 new trees would be planted as part of the overall scheme

Officers will now be asked to bring forward options for the city centre regeneration and ensure "further engagement takes place with key groups and businesses".

Mr Evans said: "I think we can all agree that the decision to fell the trees has been hugely damaging - not just to the council, but to the city and Plymouth's growing reputation as a place that cares passionately about getting greener.

"There are many lessons we can learn from this sorry affair that has polarised opinion in Plymouth and about Plymouth.

Plymouth Labour leader Tudor Evans has pledged to consult on a new regeneration scheme

"We need to move forward and make sure we get this right.

"In the first instance, we need to focus on cleaning up the current site and talking and listening to communities, businesses and key stakeholders in the coming weeks.

"It is time for the council to take back control of this project."

The council said the leader and other senior politicians would go to the Armada Way site next week and undertake "urgent meetings" arranged with city business representatives.

Officers were also working with the council's independent ecologist to explore ways of removing the tree stumps without damaging bird nests.

Meanwhile, it said a "hit squad" would clear up litter around the site.

Labour gained control of Plymouth City Council from the Conservatives in last month's election, in what one councillor described as a "seismic shift" for the city.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.