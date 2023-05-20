Sea search ends for missing man after sinking
A large-scale rescue operation to find a missing man after a boat sank off the coast of Torquay has been stood down.
HM Coastguard launched the "extensive" search on Friday after the small vessel with two people onboard sank.
One man was rescued by the all-weather lifeboat from Torbay after he was spotted floating with a lifejacket on, but a second man has not been found.
The search, which also involved a helicopter, has now been terminated, the Coastguard confirmed.
A spokesman said: "One casualty was rescued by the lifeboat and passed into the care of Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service.
"After thorough searches conducted by all assets, the Coastguard search was terminated at around 7pm."
Niall Blatcher, spokesman for Torbay RNLI, said the rescued man had been in the water for about 20 minutes.
He added: "We believe that the other crew member went to retrieve his life jacket as the boat sank.
"It is safer for everybody to have a life jacket on as soon as they get on to a vessel on the water because when things go wrong they can go wrong extremely quickly."
The operation has now been taken over by Devon and Cornwall Police, who have been asked for an update by the BBC.