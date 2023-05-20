Woman, 18, dies after fall from Devon cliff
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has died after falling from a cliff near Salcombe in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the body of a woman was recovered from the beach near Hope Cove on Friday afternoon.
She was confirmed dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, the force said.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing," a spokeswoman added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk