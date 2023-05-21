Investigation launched after fire in Jersey fort
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into a fire at Fort Henry in Grouville.
Crews were called to the listed building in the early hours of Saturday, when 12 firefighters used two water carriers to tackle the blaze, it said.
The fire affected a workshop within the building, the service said.
Agricultural equipment and some vehicles were damaged and an investigation is ongoing, it added.
