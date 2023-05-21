Cornish mum helps RAF veteran round Great West Run
The mother of a woman paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident was among more than 2,000 competitors in the Great West Run.
Julia Mcquillen-Wright was in a team of five who finished last in the half-marathon at the Exeter event.
Her daughter Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse last year.
The team pushed RAF veteran Cpl Robbie Budgen, who uses a wheelchair following a parachute accident.
Cpl Budgen, who has been supportive of Rosey and her family, is aiming to complete five half-marathons for five charities.
NHS psychologist Ms Mcquillen-Wright said: "It was just a fantastic experience to give back, I feel really glad and happy we did it.
"We did it all together and when one of us was tiring the other would take over.
"Robbie is a brilliant human being, he's just so inspiring.
"He has helped us a huge amount in emotionally understanding what our own child has been through."
The team raised money for the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Fund, the OppO Foundation, the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, Tough Enough to Care and Cakes for Casualties.
Rosey is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family, including identical twin Scarlett, making regular trips from Cornwall to see her.
"This event has been important for Rosey's emotional health and maybe one day she can do something like Robbie is doing, it's inspiring for her," added Ms Mcquillen-Wright.
A Great West Run spokesman said 2022 runners had taken part this year in the half-marathon, 10km and one-miles runs.
He added: "There was a good turnout in the city centre so there was lots of support en route from the city, university and local residents."
He said more than £100,000 had been raised for charities.