Debt devastating lives in Barnstaple, charity says
- Published
Low incomes and rising costs are "devastating lives" in Barnstaple, according to a north Devon debt charity.
Christians Against Poverty (CAP) said its clients in the South West owed an average of £11,800.
It said half the money was classed as priority debt - such as rent, mortgage, council tax and utilities bills.
The charity is launching a campaign to "Take on Poverty" and is calling on people to help.
Holy Trinity Church in Barnstaple works with the debt-help and anti-poverty charity, and has seen the number people it helps double in the last two years.
CAP's Barnstaple Debt Centre Manager Ben Warrender said rising costs were affecting all groups, including parents, pensioners and those with serious or terminal illnesses.
He said: "Single people are waking up in the night with anxiety attacks over money because their income is so low; they're falling deeper into debt.
"This is the reality of poverty, and it's devastating the lives of our friends, families, colleagues, neighbours and people in our community here in Barnstaple."
CAP's latest report into poverty in the South West found it would take a client on average 10-and-a-half years to repay their £11,800 debts without help.
The research showed its clients owed money to an average of 13 different organisations, creating "huge financial stress."
Jade Stanley, 24, who lives in Barnstaple, turned to CAP after amassing £14k of debt.
The mother-of-three said: "The kids never went without, but I sure did".
Ms Stanley said she moved out of home when she was 18 and did not "realise the importance of paying bills".
She said she dreaded bailiffs' letters arriving and ignored debt collectors when they knocked at her door.
She is now debt-free and said: "It's literally like being in hole and somebody going: 'It's alright I've got you,' and they just pull you straight out of that hole."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.