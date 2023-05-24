Electric vehicle site opens in Devon with 16 chargers
- Published
Sixteen electric vehicle charge points have opened by the A38 in Devon.
Installer Osprey Charging claimed the purpose-built 1.6 acre (0.65 hectare) site at Buckfastleigh was "the biggest hub of its kind in the south west".
It added the chargers were compatible with "every EV [electric vehicle] on the market".
The site, at Salmon's Leap, has opened in time for "high volumes of seasonal traffic expected in Devon this summer", bosses said.
Managers said the site was the biggest such hub in Bristol, Cornwall (including the Isles of Scilly), Dorset, Devon, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire because one facility in Exeter only had 15 rapid chargers, and one near Salisbury, in Wiltshire, was only for Tesla vehicles.
Parking included two extra-long bays for towing vehicles and some extra-wide bays "for full disabled access".
A farm shop and a coffee shop were due to open "soon", they added.
Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.
