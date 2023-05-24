Clerical clothing firm Wippell & Co set to close
A firm that has manufactured clerical clothing for more than 200 years is closing down.
Wippell & Co was founded in Exeter, Devon in 1789 and went on to open sites in London and in New Jersey, US.
The company also supplied graduation gowns and mortarboards and said it had lost hundreds of thousands of pounds as university graduation ceremonies were stopped in the pandemic.
The firm said 44 employees would be affected.
Wippell & Co makes handmade garments including cassocks and altar frontals.
Support and consultation around the redundancy process is now underway, the firm said.
The company is expected to close by the end of 2023.
Robin Richardson, chairman and director of Wippell & Co, said: "It's an incredibly sad day and I want to pay tribute to all my colleagues.
"We will be supporting everyone through this difficult period.
"The company is committed to providing fair redundancy packages and giving everyone many months' notice ahead of closure.
"Most people, including incredibly skilled embroiderers, seamstresses and cutters, have worked here for decades, with many approaching retirement age.
"I want to personally acknowledge everyone's dedication and craftsmanship."
Mr Richardson said the company was currently continuing to trade, completing and taking orders in the coming months, including all commitments to servicing and fulfilling all graduations for 2023.
He said he wanted to reassure customers the company's "high standards" would be maintained during this time.
The company has been at its current site in Buller Road, Exeter for the past 94 years.
During both world wars, the company switched to making and supplying military clothing and equipment, parachutes, signal devices and equipment including torpedo mechanisms for the British armed forces.
