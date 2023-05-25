Sea wall to protect storm-hit rail line in Dawlish to open
The final section of an £80m sea wall, which aims to protect a railway line, is set to open later.
The project at Dawlish, in Devon, aims to protect the rail line that connects the south-west of England with the rest of the country, from extreme weather and rising sea levels.
The new section stretches between Coastguards and Colonnade breakwaters, and links with a wall opened in 2022.
In 2014, a part of the sea wall and railway line collapsed during storms.
Construction began on the second section in November 2020 following completion of the first phase of the government-funded project.
The new section of wall wraps around Dawlish station, where work is continuing to build an accessible footbridge with lifts for passengers.
The design of the 26ft (8m) high sea wall, which is 8ft (2.5m) taller than the previous one, followed years of detailed studies, Network Rail said.
The work includes 1,360ft (415m) of new promenade on Dawlish seafront.
The design was developed as part of the South West Rail Resilience Programme, put in place after the major storm of 2014.
Ewen Morrison, from Network Rail, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be opening this new section of sea wall and would like to wholeheartedly thank the community of Dawlish for their patience and support while the construction took place close to their homes and businesses over two-and-half years."