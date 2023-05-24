Car and bike crash in Paignton leaves man seriously injured
A man has been seriously injured after a crash between a car and a motorbike, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the crash on Brixham Road, Paignton, in Devon, at about 09:15 BST.
Officers said the man was flown to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
Road closures will remain in place for the "foreseeable future" and people should avoid the area, the force said.
