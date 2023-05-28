New Bideford library to open in mid-June
Bideford's new library will open in mid-June, says Devon County Council.
The library will open in the Grade II listed Arts Centre building on The Quay.
The council said the renovation project had cost £1.85m.
The town's current library, based at the town hall, will close on Monday. Councillor Roger Croad said the new library would offer "a wide range" of events, activities and books.
He said: "I'm pleased that the town will have the library that it deserves.
"It will significantly benefit Bideford and its wider community."
'Heart of community'
The council said before the renovation of the building it was "underused and needed updating".
Some of the original features and fittings have been restored and the original Victorian ceilings re-exposed.
The new library will have six public computers, new books, and a children's library.
Alex Kittow, chief executive of Libraries Unlimited, the charity which runs the public library service in Devon, said the library was "at the heart of the local community".
He said: "The library will be fully accessible and will have all the facilities the local community expect from a modern library.
"It will be a bright and welcoming space taking up the entire second floor of the old Arts Centre building as well as offering a flexible space on the first floor to be used for events and activities, a study area or as a hireable room for community and business use."
The council is yet to release an exact date for the library to open.
