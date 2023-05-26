Part of man's ear bitten off in Devon assault
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after the top of his ear was bitten off during an assault.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Newton Abbot's town centre.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Bar 7 on Market Street on 29 April at about 03:00 BST.
Police said following an "altercation", one man bit the top of another man's ear off, "resulting in it becoming detached".
A 25-year-old man from Sidmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and was bailed until 18 July.
