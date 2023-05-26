Man arrested after three-vehicle crash in Yealmpton
A man has been arrested after a three-vehicle crash in south Devon.
Police closed part of the A379 in Yealmpton just after 07:45 BST on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said some of the people involved in the crash had minor injuries and one person was initially reported trapped.
A man in his 50s from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and remains in custody, the force said.
The road reopened at about 10:05, after the vehicles had been recovered, it added.
