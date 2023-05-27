Bank Holiday weekend: Fire service issue disposable barbecue plea
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is asking people not to use disposable barbecues in the countryside this Bank Holiday weekend.
The fire service said disposable barbecues could easily get out of control.
It comes as the sun is set to shine throughout the Bank Holiday weekend in the South West.
The fire service said dry grass and vegetation would catch fire easily.
It advised if people were going to use disposable barbecues, to keep them away from fences, parasols and trees - and have a source of water nearby.
'Enjoy the weather safely'
Devon and Cornwall Police has also warned of the dangers of being in the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Inspector Andrea Kingdon said: "Bank holidays are busy times in South Devon, and we want everyone to enjoy the good weather safely.
"We have fantastic beaches in South Devon, but alcohol and swimming do not mix. If you have had a drink, stay on shore.
"Alcohol impairs judgement, coordination, and reaction time. Going in the sea after consuming alcohol can put you and others in danger.
"So please, have a great Bank Holiday weekend, stay hydrated, use plenty of sun cream, and if you have been drinking, stay out of the sea."
