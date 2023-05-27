Devon & Cornwall Police removes 300 knives in one-week operation
More than 300 knives were removed from Devon and Cornwall's streets as part of a national initiative.
Devon & Cornwall Police took part in Operation Sceptre, which aimed to "crack down on knife-enabled crime and violence".
Officers seized 25 knives, and 279 were surrendered in amnesty bins between Monday 15 May and Sunday 21 May.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Thorne said the operation was positive for Devon and Cornwall's communities.
He said: "Our aim, as always, is to raise awareness around knife crime and to protect our communities.
"We take knife crime very seriously and will continue to educate the public by providing inputs in schools, to local retailers and providing advice at community engagement events."
