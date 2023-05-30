Man charged after assault in Plymouth
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to an assault in Stoke Village, Plymouth, on Sunday.
Cowin Fuoco-Fisher, 25, of Stuart Road, Plymouth, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in custody and will appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later, police said.
A 28-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was later released on police bail.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Devonport Road in Stoke at around 01:15 BST on Sunday to reports of an assault.
The victim was taken to Derriford Hospital with head injuries and remains there in a serious condition. His family have been informed.
