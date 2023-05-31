More than £60,000 to make Dartmoor more accessible
Dartmoor National Park bosses have spent more than £60,000 to make its land and trails more accessible.
Upgraded trails, new gates and improved waymarking are among improvements made, Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said.
It is part of a three-year funding programme by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
More improvements will follow, the authority said.
So far, £63,000 has been spent on:
- A new gateway, path surfacing and ramp into the stone shelter at The Island, ancient meadowland in South Brent
- The repair of a woodland nature trail at Burrator's arboretum in Yelverton to be accessible for those with mobility issues and pushchairs
- Resurfacing and drainage repairs in the Cantrell Moorgate parking area and a new gate onto Ugborough Moor and the Dartmoor Way
- A four-way timber sign on the Miles Without Stiles route at Bellever Forest
- Resurfacing of the Nun's Cross Miles Without Stiles route near Princetown, with parking improvements
- A gate and boardwalk to create a circular walk around Widecombe
- Resurfacing of rough sections of the path through Yarner Wood
Tim Russell, recreation and access projects officer, said: "The National Park's upland moors, sheltered wooded valleys, varied flora and fauna, geology and archaeology, enclosed farmland and unrivalled opportunities for exploration are just a few reasons why people love Dartmoor.
"Working together with others, we're doing brilliant work to help people from all backgrounds and abilities enjoy this wonderland landscape."
He said the funding was contributing to work to make Dartmoor an "inclusive place".
The Access for All programme was developed in response to the Landscapes Review which called on the government to open national landscapes to a more diverse audience.