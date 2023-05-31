Seven rescued on Devon beaches in one day, RNLI says
- Published
Seven girls had to be rescued from the sea in south Devon in one day, the RNLI has said.
Lifeguards said choppy water and strong currents, combined with the increase in visitors in the warm weather, were factors in the spate of rescues on Tuesday.
Four rescues took place at Dawlish Warren, two in Exmouth and one in Teignmouth.
Jake Butt, from the RNLI, urged beachgoers to "respect the conditions".
He said: "The south coast is typically quite calm and sheltered, however we have been experiencing stronger currents than usual due to strong easterly winds, and as a result, this poses more danger to those who enter the water.
"We urge everyone to respect the conditions, follow the lifeguard advice and be well prepared for any activity you have planned in the sea."
The RNLI said at Dawlish Warren two girls were dragged out around the rocks in front of the lifeguard unit at about 11:00 BST.
It said they were pulled from the rocks and given minor first aid.
Lifeguards responded again at 15:00 to two other girls who were pulled out to sea by a large set of waves towards the groyne at Dawlish.
The service said they managed to hold onto the groyne while a lifeguard swam out with a rescue tube. Both girls were treated for cuts and bruises.
On Teignmouth beach, the RNLI said a lifeboat crew rescued a girl that had slipped from the beach ramp and fell into the water at about 16:00. She received care from lifeguards and the lifeboat crew on the beach.
At Exmouth, a girl fell into deep water off the outflow pipe, with another girl finding herself in difficulty while attempting to save her friend. Both were safely rescued.
What do you do in a rip current?
Rip currents are strong, narrow channels that can pull swimmers and surfers away from the shore.
The RNLI has the following advice for swimmers who get caught in one:
- Don't try to swim against it or you'll get exhausted - "float to live" by tilting your head back, relaxing and controlling your breathing
- If you can stand, wade don't swim
- If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore
- Always raise your hand and shout for help