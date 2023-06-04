Multiple road closures for maintenance work near Torrington
Several weeks of repair work, involving multiple road closures, are to begin near Torrington on Monday.
The work will take place on the B3327 between Watergate Bridge and Stibb Cross until 30 June, Devon County Council said.
It said four separate road closures, which would be staggered throughout the month, were needed.
Work will include extensive patching, drainage improvements and replacement of damaged kerbs and manhole covers.
Access will be maintained for school buses throughout the scheme, the council said.
The road closures include:
- B3227 between Watergate Bridge and Dragon Hill: 24 hours a day between 5-14 June
- B3227 between Stibb Cross to Langtree village: 24 hours a day between 19-23 June
- B3227 and A388 junction at Stibb Cross: 08:00 to 18:00 between 26-27 June
- B3227 from the junction with the A388: 24 hours a day between 28-30 June
