Murder arrest after woman found dead in Plymouth
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman in her 50s was found dead at an address on Colwill Road, in the Estover area of the city, at about 01:20 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said a 32-year-old man from Plymouth was later arrested in Yelverton on suspicion of murder.
The man remains in police custody at this time.
The force appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with the investigation to come forward.
It said people could also contact the charity CrimeStoppers.
