Torbay Airshow: Police boosting resources as thousands expected
Devon and Cornwall Police is allocating extra resources to manage large crowds expected at the English Riviera Airshow in Torbay.
Insp Chris Lithgow said the force had worked with event planners to make sure people could enjoy the event safely.
The force is asking people to plan their journeys and be prepared for crowds and queues.
It said thousands of visitors were expected to travel to Torbay for the two-day event at the weekend.
There is currently a planned rail strike for Friday and Saturday, and Devon and Cornwall Police has warned visitors to plan their journeys in and out of Torbay with this in mind.
Mr Lithgow said: "This weekend is set to be hugely busy in Paignton and Torbay and Police resources have been increased to reflect this.
"Police have worked closely with event planners for months leading up to this weekend to make sure people that attend are safe and have a great time.
"If you are coming to the event, we hope you have an amazing time, but please be prepared for long queues and vast amounts of people.
"Please plan your journey, leave plenty of time and be mindful of other road users and local residents.
"Lastly, this is a family event and police advise those visiting with children to agree a meeting point between you, make sure you have mobile phones charged and switched on, and for the younger children visiting, consider a wrist band with their details on to allow officials to quickly return children to their parent or guardian".