Torbay council seeks views on future of Oldway Mansion
- Published
A Devon council is asking for feedback over proposals for Oldway Mansion and Grounds.
The mansion and grounds secured £150,000 of National Lottery Heritage Funding, as well as a contribution of £87,500 from Torbay Council.
The proposal is to create a community-focused health, wellbeing and creative hub at the site.
A team of consultants have been appointed for the property.
Alongside gathering views from the public, the council said it was keen to understand how the property was currently being used.
People can share their thoughts on the proposals online or in person at the English Riviera Show.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.