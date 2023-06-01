Plymouth murder investigation: Woman thought to have known accused
- Published
A 58-year-old woman found dead in Plymouth is thought to have known her alleged attacker say police.
The woman was found dead at an address on Colwill Road in the Estover area at about 01:20 BST on Wednesday, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
A 32-year-old Plymouth man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Officers said the cause of the woman's death was being investigated and she had not yet been formally identified.
"It is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other," said the force.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.