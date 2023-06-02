Teenager trapped in Exmouth beach hole rescued as tide came in
A teenager who was trapped in a sand hole as the tide came in has been rescued.
HM Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue on Exmouth Beach, Devon, on Thursday, alongside fire crews, the RNLI and police.
Crews were called to the beach at about 17:00 BST, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
It urged beachgoers to be aware of the dangers of digging deep holes in the sand "due to the risk of collapse".
On Twitter, Drew Parkinson, coastguard area commander for south Devon and south-east Cornwall, said: "Dozens of members of the public and emergency services worked tirelessly to save the person from drowning as tide came in."
Mr Parkinson said the man was rescued "without serious injury".
He said coastguard crews had trained for this type of rescue in the past - due to the "serious risk that sand holes pose".
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response after receiving reports of a teenager stuck in the sand at Exmouth with the tide coming in. The initial call came in just after 17:00 on Thursday.
"Beer, Dawlish and Exmouth coastguard rescue teams were sent along with Exmouth RNLI lifeboat and Exmouth Beach Lifeguard Unit.
"In addition, South Western Ambulance Service, Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were sent.
"The teenager was rescued and passed into the care of the ambulance service."
The fire service said: "We want to thank everyone who helped to bring about a positive result to this incident, and wish the person involved a speedy recovery."