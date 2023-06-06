Devon and Cornwall PCC splits police gun licensing with Dorset
Devon and Cornwall Police will no longer share a firearms licensing unit with another force following a review.
Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez said the shared unit with Dorset Police would split into two teams.
The unit was heavily criticised for its failures in issuing a shotgun licence to Jake Davison who killed five people in Plymouth in August 2021.
During the inquest police apologised to victims' families for a catalogue of mistakes.
Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51; three-year-old Sophie Martyn; her father, Lee, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area, before turning the gun on himself.
Ms Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Police, said the shared unit faced "numerous challenges" since it was formed in 2015.
It will be split following an "extensive review" and survey.
Ms Hernandez said the Covid pandemic, changes to statutory guidance and the Keyham shootings were among the challenges that had created a backlog in the issuing of some firearms licences and shotgun certificates.
She said splitting the unit was aimed at "driving a better service".
She added: "I would like to thank all those who took the time to give us their views via the survey.
"It gave us a clear indication there was a desire for dedicated firearms licensing units for each force."
The process of obtaining or renewing a firearms licence has become more lengthy after extra checks were introduced in the wake of the Plymouth shootings.
A police review of gun licences ordered by a coroner is still under way and may not be completed until October, forces have warned.