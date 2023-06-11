Family's 'heart-sinking' double cancer diagnosis
A mum from Cornwall has told of the "heart-sinking" moment she was diagnosed with the same incurable cancer as her father.
Hannah Pearce, 48, from Liskeard, was diagnosed with myeloma in 2020 - three years after her father Neil, 77, was told he had the same illness.
Charity Myeloma UK cited a one in 10,000 chance of diagnosis, remaining low even if a relative has it.
But the pair found hope and solidarity in their joint journey of treatment.
Of the moment she was told her symptoms, including fatigue, were due to Myeloma, Hannah told the BBC: "My heart sank, I understood after researching into dad what that meant and what it meant for me and my family particularly, I knew what was ahead of me.
"It's been really lovely in a strange way that dad and I are going through the same treatment because we were able to empathise with one another and we understand what it means.
"Also we have quite a lot of conversations about it and compare notes and that's helpful."
Ms Pearce added: "It's cathartic to be able to talk with somebody without having to explain too much because they just understand, they are in the same situation."
Myeloma is a blood cancer which affects the bone marrow.
Alice Baron, head of patient and carer information and support at Myeloma UK, said their research indicated a heightened risk if a family member has this type of cancer.
But she added: "In real terms, that is really tiny.
"It is a very, very small risk still."
Mr Pearce, a former builder and keen footballer who played midfield for Polperro and Looe, is on his last round of available chemotherapy after the cancer returned for the third time in five years.
He said: "It is difficult to plan for a long-term future, you can only think of months ahead."
But the pair are determined to keep a positive outlook, and are now on a mission to raise awareness of Myeloma, in the hope of a future cure, and improve the chance of early diagnosis for others.
Ms Pearce, who competed in the Edinburgh Marathon for Myeloma UK, added: "We don't want other people to go through what we've been through and if we can help somebody else it's all worth it."
