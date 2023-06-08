Appeal over burglaries at Exeter store
Two incidents of aggravated burglary at a store in Exeter are being investigated by police.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the first took place at the Dawn Til Dark Premier Store on Princes Street East at about 21:00 BST on 10 April.
The second happened at the store on Saturday at about 21:45.
Police said a man in a grey hoodie with a knife had demanded money both times, but his face was concealed.
They described him as about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall and of slim build.
Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and trawled CCTV and believe the suspect was seen walking down Queens Road towards Pinces Gardens around the time of both incidents.
Detectives think this man could be local to the area and are asking anyone who may live with somebody who matches the description to get in touch.